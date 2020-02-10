Oscars 2020 live updates- Full list of winners: Brad Pitt, 'Parasite', 'Toy Story 4' win big

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The world's biggest film stars and other dignitaries from the entertainment industry have graced the glitzy event of the Oscars on Sunday.
Brad Pitt took home best supporting actor for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', and 'Toy Story 4' won best animated feature.
"1917", a 2019 epic war film which received 10 nods, dominated 2020 Oscar predictions, but 'Parasite' surprised as the film won best original screenplay.
Predicting the Oscars always amuse its lovers who wish the victory for their best-loved films, and stars. Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger are hot favorites in the competition for best actor and best actress.
Oscars winners:
Animated feature film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 (Winner)
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (Winner)
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Not yet announced
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Parasite
Ford v Ferrari
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Ford v Ferrari
Parasite
Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman
Mark Bridges, Joker
Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
The Irishman
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite
Ad Astra
Joker
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker
Roger Deakins, 1917
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
"I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough
"Into The Unknown" from Frozen II
"Stand Up" from Harriet
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4
"Glasgow" from Wild Rose
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister
Advocate
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
France, Les Misérables
North Macedonia, Honeyland
Poland, Corpus Christi
South Korea, Parasite
Spain, Pain and Glory
The world's biggest film stars and other dignitaries from the entertainment industry have graced the glitzy event of the Oscars on Sunday.
Brad Pitt took home best supporting actor for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', and 'Toy Story 4' won best animated feature.
"1917", a 2019 epic war film which received 10 nods, dominated 2020 Oscar predictions, but 'Parasite' surprised as the film won best original screenplay.
Predicting the Oscars always amuse its lovers who wish the victory for their best-loved films, and stars. Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger are hot favorites in the competition for best actor and best actress.
Oscars winners:
Animated feature film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 (Winner)
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (Winner)
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Not yet announced
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Parasite
Ford v Ferrari
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Ford v Ferrari
Parasite
Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman
Mark Bridges, Joker
Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
The Irishman
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite
Ad Astra
Joker
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker
Roger Deakins, 1917
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
"I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough
"Into The Unknown" from Frozen II
"Stand Up" from Harriet
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4
"Glasgow" from Wild Rose
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister
Advocate
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
France, Les Misérables
North Macedonia, Honeyland
Poland, Corpus Christi
South Korea, Parasite
Spain, Pain and Glory