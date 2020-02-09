Jennifer Aniston gushes over publicist Stephen Huvane in heartfelt tribute

Jennifer Aniston on Friday paid a rich homage to publicist Stephen Huvane during the '2020 ICG Publicists Awards' acknowledging his support throughout her celebrated career.



Jen presented Stephen, who has been by her side since her Friends days, with the 'Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity.'

Lavishing praises on him, she said, “He’s someone who has been my confidante, my cheerleader, my personal bouncer, my life coach, my personal space-keeper and my dear friend for 26 years."

Huvane accepted the award and making a Friends title track reference, said to the starlet, “I love you so much and I will always, always be there for you.”

Meanwhile American filmmaker DuVernay also took the stage to accept 'Television Showman of the Year' award.

DuVernay, who kicked off her career as a publicist, said, “The publicist is still in me and she remains in me in the best ways. And from being a publicist, I know that so much of what artists take way too seriously is crafted by the people in this room.”

