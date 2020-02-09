Jennifer Lopez bursts into tears speaking about her daughter's Super Bowl performance

Jennifer Lopez spread magic and stunned everyone with her enthralling performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, along with Shakira.



Speaking about how she took the opportunity to project an empowering message to all the women in the world through her performance, JLo said that she wanted to portray "women are on top of the world right now."

The 50-year-old star made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and detailed her thoughts about the much-talked about performance that has taken the world by storm.

Getting teary-eyed about her daughter Emme’s performance, JLo said that the 11-year-old has ‘performance gene’.

“She [Emme] doesn't let it in her mind how big [the performance] is or how it scares you. That's what you have to do when you're up there, you know— you kind of have to [have] control. She has that gene, that gene of 'I'm comfortable up here...' I wish I felt more like her. She has a good time with it and I would never make her do it if it ever made her uncomfortable in any way."

After watching a clip of the powerful mother-daughter performance during the Super Bowl, JLo added, “I got emotional because we did, we worked so hard. We started rehearsing in November for my set. It was just, every single day... it's a short amount of time. You know what I mean, but so much goes into that moment."

She went on, "But it's hundreds of people, they put that stage together in seven minutes and then you get on it, and you rock. It's just crazy. It is such a big deal. And I'm just glad everybody liked it! That's why I got emotional."