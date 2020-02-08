close
Sat Feb 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Hollywood

Web Desk
February 8, 2020

Kim Kardashian reveals she had a ‘surrogate therapist’ ahead of daughter Chicago’s birth

Hollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 08, 2020

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has disclosed that she used a ‘surrogate therapist’ before the birth of daughter Chicago West, who is now two years old.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed this in a recent interview.

The 39-year-old said she wanted there should not be any communication issue, therefore, she used a “surrogate therapist” who helped as a liaison between she, her husband Kanye West and their gestational carrier, reported People.

However, she added that we (she, her husband Kanye West and the surrogate) got close enough where we could communicate really without a surrogate therapist.

Kardashian disclosed the recommendation of  a surrogate therapist came from their surrogate broker.

Latest News