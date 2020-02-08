Kim Kardashian reveals she had a ‘surrogate therapist’ ahead of daughter Chicago’s birth

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has disclosed that she used a ‘surrogate therapist’ before the birth of daughter Chicago West, who is now two years old.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed this in a recent interview.

The 39-year-old said she wanted there should not be any communication issue, therefore, she used a “surrogate therapist” who helped as a liaison between she, her husband Kanye West and their gestational carrier, reported People.

However, she added that we (she, her husband Kanye West and the surrogate) got close enough where we could communicate really without a surrogate therapist.

Kardashian disclosed the recommendation of a surrogate therapist came from their surrogate broker.

