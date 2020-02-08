Does Angelina Jolie plan to release video of 'drunken'' Brad Pitt?

Angelina Jolie has yet to release a video of Brad Pitt that according to a tabloid the actress wants to use in order to win thei custody battle.

The report that appeared in Star on February 7, 2019, claimed that the video has the potential to "destroy" the "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" actor.

The "Tomb Raider" actress filed for divorce after Brad pitt reportedly had an altercation with the couple's son Maddox aboard a private plane.

The tabloid claimed that an eye witness filmed Pitt getting off the aircraft and taking a "drunken joy ride" in an airport golf cart.

Gossip Cop, a popular entertainment website, has debunked the claim, saying the video of "drunken Brad Pitt" never existed.

It raised the question as to why the video would be surfacing now when Jolie had filed for divorce in 2016.

It further argued that Brad Pitt was granted a higher degree of custody with his children in 2018.

Commenting on the Star's claims hat it possessed "exclusive photos to corroborate it's report about video's existence, Gossip Cop wrote the pictures were admitted to be doctored "simulations" in much smaller print.