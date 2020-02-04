Justin Bieber opens up on battles with addiction, mental illness

Justin Bieber has spilled beans on his battles with addiction and the mental health challenges he has faced, in his latest YouTube docuseries.



The Canadian singer is giving admirers access to some of his most intimate personal history in episode 5 of Justin Bieber: Seasons.

In the first four episodes of the series, the "Yummy" singer detailed how far he has come as an artist, his musical process, and his relationship with wife Hailey.

The 25-year-old introduces the latest episode with an honest confession about how much he loved marijuana, before revealing how far his addictions led him astray.

“It feels good to share, to be honest,” he says in the episode, revealing why he never talked about this publicly before. “I don’t think I was ready or mature enough to even take responsibility and like really mean it.”

He made biggest revelations from episode five of Justin Bieber: Seasons, which is now available on YouTube Premium.





