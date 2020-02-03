KFC brings out the real stars in its All Star Deal

Everyone looks forward to the new year for what it is about to bring. As everyone launches something special on such a special day, a new year deal from KFC was to be expected. So, in January 2020, KFC launched its All Star Deal to celebrate the new year in their typical finger lickin’ good way!

However, this time around, the world-famous restaurant gave its customers the freedom to choose what deal to launch. What happened next was no surprise, knowing the popularity of KFC’s legendary fried chicken. A lot of entries came in, some of them simply demanding FREE food! While that didn’t happen, KFC did come up with a delicious combination of its own, bringing out the best of the best!

Presenting the delicious All Star Deal - a Mighty Zinger, Kentucky, Zinger Stacker and Zinger with a 1.5 litre drink for just Rs. 1,395! So, whether it’s lunchtime at the office or a weekend dinner plan with friends, this deal for 4 is perfect for any occasion. Featuring the biggest stars of KFC’s lineup, this big-name offer is in a league of its own!

Oh, and this deal is only valid for a limited time, so make the most of it while you can!

How?

Just visit your nearest KFC restaurant, call 111-532-532, visit KFCPakistan.com or download the KFC Pakistan app from Google Play Store or App Store.

