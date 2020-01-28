More than 85% of Pakistani online shoppers have shopped on Daraz, study finds

Rapid growth of e-commerce over the last few years has greatly influenced shopping trends as well as the retail landscape in Pakistan. According to a study conducted by the global measurement company, Nielsen, more than 85% of Pakistan’s online shoppers have shopped on Daraz. A report called “Understanding the E-Commerce Landscape of Pakistan” was compiled in October 2019 using insights from interviews with individuals from various backgrounds in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan and Peshawar.



The report findings highlight that Daraz is very well known among online shoppers, and has a total awareness of 96%. Nielsen found that 94% of Daraz shoppers have used the platform’s app. Motivations to visit the Daraz app included the ability to compare prices of different products, and browse through the online marketplace’s assortment. Nielsen also found that the average user visits the Daraz app at least 5 times a month. Females visit the app almost 6.6 times a month - a higher frequency compared to males who visit the platform 4.1 times a month on average.

The entertaining and personalized experience that Daraz has curated for users, by harnessing its access to artificial intelligence, is another important factor that attracts visitors. Over the past year, Daraz has pioneered the art of shoppertainment by launching features such as Shake Shake and in-app gamification that have increased user engagement and generated heavy traffic on the platform especially during mega campaigns such as the 11.11 sale.

“Our analysis of global markets indicates that three factors are closely related with growth in the e-commerce space, which are: Trust (Secure Payments, Confidentiality of Personal Data, Stress-free Returns, and Helpful Customer Services), Maturity of E-Commerce Players (Geographical Reach, Improved Delivery Times and Options, Online Assortment, and Competitive Pricing and Promotions), and Ease of Doing Business (Regulatory Environment, Financial Inclusion, Digital Literacy, and Improved Connectivity). With Daraz making strategic investments across all three factors, we hope it continues to grow at the same pace in the years to come,” said Quratulain Ibrahim, Managing Director for Nielsen Pakistan.

During the research, Nielsen evaluated three main categories of goods, namely, apparel, groceries and electronics. The analysis indicated that 68% of online shoppers in the country have shopped for apparel from Daraz at least once. Similarly, in the groceries and electronics categories, 76% and 66% of Pakistan’s online shoppers have shopped from Daraz at least once, respectively.

“Customer experience is paramount at Daraz. The findings from Nielsen’s study have helped us not only identify our strengths but also understand the measures we can take to make the customer journey more entertaining and seamless. In 2020, our aim is to further improve the customer journey and offer a greater degree of entertainment,” said Ammar Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer Daraz Pakistan.