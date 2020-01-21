Priyanka Chopra arrives in Davos, ahead of WEF appearance as Global Citizen ambassador

Priyanka Chopra, on Tuesday, arrived in Davos, Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum annual meeting underway.

The global icon shared her journey to the Swiss Alps with fans on Instagram stories and revealed her excitement of getting the chance to talk to billionaires.

In a series of posts, Priyanka shared a video of herself sitting in a car, another video from her balcony overlooking the snowy landscapes, and a picture of her entire team sitting across each other on a dinner table.





As per sources, Priyanka will be addressing world leaders and billionaires in Davos and speaking about extreme poverty, climate change and inequity as Global Citizen ambassador.

According to the official Global Citizen website, Priyanka will take part in a ‘fireside chat’ with the likes of Belgium’s Deputy PM Alexander DeCroo, South African disability activist Eddie Ndopo, P&G’s Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard, Chair of the Board of Gavi Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Chief Strategy Officer of Verizon Rima Qureshi, Kenyan food and nutrition activist, Wawira Njiru, Teneo CEO Declan Kelly, and Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans.

Meanwhile, Pee Cee’s counterpart Deepika Padukone also attended the meeting where she was honoured with the Crystal Award on her fight against mental health issues and the stigma around it on Monday.