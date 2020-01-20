PSL 2020 online tickets to go on sale tonight

LAHORE: With one month to go before Pakistan Super League (PSL) returns to Pakistani grounds, the PCB has announced ticket prices and purchase details.



For the first time in its young history, all 34 matches of the PSL will be played across four Pakistan venues with Karachi to stage nine matches, Lahore 14 matches, Multan three matches and Rawalpindi eight matches from 20th February to 22nd March, 2020.

The first batch of tickets will be available for purchase starting 8 PM tonight through www.yayvo.com. General sale of tickets will commence on Tuesday, 28th January through dedicated TCS Express Centres across 38 cities of the country. Each customer can purchase up to seven tickets per match on one national ID card.

Keeping in line with the league’s vision to further enhance fan experience this year, a dedicated 24/7 TCS helpline will provide support to the customers throughout the ticketing process.

For the 20th February grand opening ceremony and opening match in Karachi, tickets have been priced between Rs1,000 to Rs6,000.

Ticket price range for the final match in Lahore scheduled for 22nd March will be between Rs500 to Rs5,000.

For the 17th March Qualifier in Karachi, the minimum denomination of the ticket is Rs500 which goes up to Rs4,000, while minimum ticket price for the two Eliminators that will take place in Lahore on 18th and 20th March, has been set at Rs500 with the most expensive ticket locked at Rs4,000.



