Kaleem Imam to remain IG till federal govt takes final decision: Centre tells Sindh

The federal government on Saturday said Sindh Inspector General Police Kaleem Imam would remain in office till they make a final decision on the Sindh government's request to transfer the officer for his unsatisfactory performance, Geo News reported.

Earlier this week, the Sindh government had written a letter to the establishment division, seeking the transfer of Imam and his replacement.

In the letter, the Sindh government had also suggested new names for the post. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which is in opposition in Sindh had subsequently said it would challenge the removal of Imam in court.

The establishment division in its response on Saturday said that it was considering the request but Imam would remain in office until a final decision was made.

Sources believe that the, the establishment division will consider replacing Imam over the directives of the prime minister, and is against the appointment of an acting inspector-general in his place.

Sindh approaches Centre for removal of Imam

The Sindh cabinet had on Monday lent approval to a recommendation to the Centre requesting for the transfer of IG Sindh over unsatisfactory performance in office.



Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani after the meeting had shared that under Imam several unlawful acts had taken place in the province.

The provincial minister had shared that four names have been recommended to the federal cabinet as Imam's replacement.

PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi, in response to the statements made by Ghani, had announced that his party would take the Sindh government to court for removing Imam.

Naqvi said the provincial government cannot change an IGP without consultations. "The legal process must be followed if Sindh government wished to remove Imam Kaleem as the top police official of Sindh."

"The doors of the court are open for us and for Imam Kaleem as well," he added, noting that it was the federal government that suggested names for Sindh IGP, and not the provincial authorities.