Millac Foods promotes their diversified product range with Millac Butter

Millac Foods is one of the oldest local dairy companies in the market having been a part of Pakistani households since 1967. With more than 50 years of service aimed at providing good quality dairy products to people, Millac Foods has become an integral part of consumers' day to day lives.

Millac Butter DVC Launch

Recently the company has started focusing on their promising Chilled Dairy portfolio which includes Yogurt, Dahi, Fruit Yogurt, Raita and Butter. Post the digital launch, Millac Butter has gathered more attention from the audience and majority of the feedback determined through social listening has turned out generally favorable for the product. According to many, the product caters to a complete family's daily needs for taste and nutrition. The newly launched Millac Butter DVC can be seen below:

The Commitment to Nutrition and Taste

It is essential to note that Millac produces both Salted and Unsalted butter, both of which provide 100% nutrition and impeccable taste, as regarded by many users across Pakistan.

What the Future Holds

Millac Foods is one of the few Pakistani brands that have stayed true to their promise of purity. With that in mind, the veterans of dairy have finally begun showcasing their diversity with the full range of products available in their range. Only time will tell what more can be expected from the company.