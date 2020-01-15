Unilever Pakistan announces change in leadership with new CEO's appointment

Unilever Pakistan Limited made a major announcement Wednesday when the company revealed that it was making a change in its senior leadership with the appointment of Amir Paracha, who will be taking over the reins of the organization as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) from Shazia Syed, effective February 1, 2020.

Mr Paracha had joined Unilever in 2000 after pursuing a career in the oil and gas sector. He is currently the Vice President for Customer Development and Sales at Unilever Pakistan. Since the past 20 years, he has taken a leading role in reshaping marketing and sales across the country as well as in the North Africa and Middle East business.

During his stint as the VP for Customer Development and Sales, Mr Paracha was instrumental in leading the digital transformation agenda at the organization. According to Unilever, he led the agenda while “championing inclusion, development and well-being successfully in the Unilever sales ecosystem”.

Shazia Syed, who has held various important posts in Marketing, Customer Development and General Management roles over the past 30 years, has been appointed as the Executive Vice President of Unilever’s global tea business.

She is credited with ensuring market leadership of the company in various product categories throughout her stint as the chief executive. A vocal proponent of gender diversity and inclusivity, Shazia is credited with overseeing the critical USD 120 million expansion project which unlocked additional manufacturing capacity for the business.

Shazia has held various important portfolios throughout her career, including the post of President Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry. She launched a White Paper on Women Empowerment. She is also credited with initiating Pakistan’s first ever Women Empowerment Awards in 2018.

Shazia has been part of the British Asian Trust, LUMS’ National Management Foundation, The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Foundation as well as part of the CEO Partnership for Financial Inclusion set up by Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.