Sarfaraz shows improvement as Imad, Yasir fall back in fitness tests: report

The recently concluded fitness tests at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), saw former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed show significant improvement according to Jang.

The fitness tests for 10 centrally contracted players were held at NCA on Monday and Tuesday where the players' speed, endurance and strength are being monitored.

According to the Urdu daily, Sarfaraz has shown significant improvement in his form, while openers Shan Masood and Babar Azam were reportedly on track with their fitness.

The tests, which comprised four sessions were held under the supervision of head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

According to sources, there were doubts over the fitness of all-rounder Imad Wasim and spinner Yasir Shah as they did not show much improvement in the two-day tests.

Pacers Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir and legspinner Shadab Khan have been rescheduled for the test for January 20 and 21 as they are preoccupied with the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League.

Fast bowler Usman Shinwari was absent from the test due to contracting typhoid prior to the second Test against Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Test captain Azhar Ali, Mohammad Rizwan and Asad Shafiq have been recovering from a viral infection, with no tentative date announced for their return or test.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali and batsman Fakhar Zaman are awaiting clearance from the medical staff. The former has been nursing fractured ribs since November 2019, whereas Zaman has been suffering from back problems.

It has been reported that Ali, who is currently in rehab at the NCA until January 12, will be undergoing a scan following the completion of his rehab.

It is pertinent to mention here that the players failing to meet the fitness standards will see a 15 percent deduction from their salaries by the Pakistan Cricket Board.