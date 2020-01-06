close
Mon Jan 06, 2020
Faizan Lakhani
January 6, 2020

Pakistan's Hamza Khan wins U-15 British Junior Open 2020

Faizan Lakhani
Mon, Jan 06, 2020
Hamza surrounded by his team and others. Photo: Geo.tv/handout 

Pakistani squash player Muhammad Hamza Khan on Monday defeated England's Yusuf Sheikh in the final in Birmingham to become the British Junior Open 2020 champion  in the  Under-15 category.

Hamza bagged the title in a one-sided final that went 11-4, 11-3, 11-7 in his favour and lasted a mere 16 minutes.

The squash starlet from Peshawar had defeated Yassin Shohdy of Egypt in the semi-final on Sunday.

By beating Sheikh today, Hamza avenged the defeat of compatriot Muhammad Ammad, who had lost out to the England player in the other semi-final.

"I am very happy that I have become the British champion of the Under-15 category. I played many tough matches but I won them all," Hamza said after his victory.

"I will compete in and try to win the Under-17 championship as well [next time]," he added.

The past few years have brought a number of trophies and medals for Hamza. Since 2017, he has claimed nine gold medals, including two Asian Junior Championship Gold medals.

Hamza is the fifth Pakistani to win the British Junion Open U-15 title and the first to do it in the last seven years. Before him, Israr Ahmed had accomplished the feat in 2012.

Other Pakistanis to win U15 titles include Shoaib Hasan (20050, Aamir Atlas Khan (2004) and Farhan Mehboob (2002).

