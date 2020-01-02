Hailey Baldwin looks back at 2019: From marrying Justin Bieber to professional feats

American fashion icon and supermodel Hailey Baldwin is entering the New Year in style, hand in hand with her husband Justin Bieber.

But the 23-year-old model before kicking off 2020, is looking back at all that she achieved the previous year from her personal milestones to professional feats.

Turning to her Instagram Story, the fashionista took a trip down memory lane sharing a plethora of pictures and videos that depict the highlights of her 2019.

She unveiled the jaw-dropping and ethereal pictures of her wedding dress that she wore for the first time before she tied the knot and became Mrs. Bieber in September last year.





She then trailed ahead in a chronological order giving a glimpse of everything that happened throughout the 365 days from her speech that she delivered with surfer Kelia Moniz to her initial nights in her new house that she bought with the Sorry singer.

She also reminisced her Met Gala gown that was nothing short of an absolute vision as she dropped a picture of her dress fitting.



The Stories also featured the multiple vacations that the diva took with not just her best friends Kendall Jenner and singer Justine Skye but also with her husband.





The couple’s pets could unquestionably not be overlooked as they too, made it to the highlights with Hailey telling her followers how 2019 also got their cat Sushi “a brother.”

Some of the concluding pictures mostly comprised her wedding from the lovebirds scouting for wedding locations to the model’s friends throwing her fancy bachelorette parties.



