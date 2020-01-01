Justin Bieber drops emotional trailer for his first-ever YouTube originals docuseries

LOS ANGELES: Justin Bieber, a renowned Canadian singer, has returned to the music world with more content than ever to welcome the new decade.

The pop superstar has once again caught eyes of fans with his first-ever deeply personal trailer of YouTube originals docuseries "Justin Bieber: Seasons."

Documentary series "Justin Bieber: Seasons", premiering exclusively on YouTube next month, will bring the Canadian singer back to YouTube, where it all started when he was a teen, to give fans a complete look at his life.

The series also takes a behind-the-scenes look at the singer's private life, including his wedding to supermodel Hailey Bieber.

A longer preview of the series will be shown on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020" .

Bieber has promised fans a raw and revealing look at the making of the pop star’s first new album in over four years.

“Seasons” is slated to bow Jan 27 with new episodes launching each Monday and Wednesday at noon ET. The 10-episode docuseries will be available free to watch (with ads) on YouTube, which previously teased its pact with Bieber.