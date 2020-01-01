close
Tue Dec 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 1, 2020

Justin Bieber drops emotional trailer for his first-ever YouTube originals docuseries

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 01, 2020

LOS ANGELES: Justin Bieber, a renowned  Canadian singer, has returned to the music world with more content than ever to welcome the  new decade. 

The pop superstar has once again caught eyes of fans with his first-ever deeply personal trailer of YouTube originals docuseries "Justin Bieber: Seasons."  

Documentary series "Justin Bieber: Seasons",  premiering exclusively on YouTube next month, will bring  the Canadian singer back to YouTube, where it all started when he was a teen, to give fans a complete  look at his life. 

The series also takes a behind-the-scenes look at the singer's private life, including his wedding to supermodel Hailey Bieber.

A longer preview of the series will be shown on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020" .

Bieber has promised fans a raw and revealing look at the making of the pop star’s first new album in over four years.

“Seasons” is slated to bow Jan 27  with new episodes launching each Monday and Wednesday at noon ET. The 10-episode docuseries will be available free to watch (with ads) on YouTube, which previously teased its pact with Bieber.

Latest News

More From Entertainment