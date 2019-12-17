FBR working to curb under invoicing of imports, says Shabbar Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi said on Tuesday that the board was working to curb the under invoicing of imports.



Taking to Twitter, the FBR chairman said that the board will require the help of the business community and the Chamber of Commerce to improve valuation systems and processes.



"FBR is seriously working to curb under invoicing of imports. Valuation system and processes are being improved. Nevertheless, FBR seeks the support of business community including Chambers of Commerce on this matter. This issue is highly important to save local industry," he tweeted.



He stated that the issue was important to "save local industry".

