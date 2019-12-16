close
Mon Dec 16, 2019
December 16, 2019

Liam Hemsworth dating new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks?

Australian actor Liam Hemsworth has sparked romance rumours with model Gabriella Brooks after he introduced the girl to his parents last week.

The 29-year-old star introduced the 21-year-old model with his parents Craig and Leonie over a family lunch last Friday in Australian city Byron Bay.

According to Daily Mail, the model and Liam’s mom greeted each other with a warm embrace.

Gabriella was also introduced to two other family friends who had joined the lunch with The Hunger Games star and his parents.

Earlier, Liam was linked to actress Maddison Brown after they stepped out for a date in New York, however, it seems there was no progress.

The star is in process of finalizing his ongoing divorce with Miley Cyrus after just eight months of their marriage.

Hemsworth and the singer tied the knot in December 2018.

