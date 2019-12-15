Scarlett Johansson pokes fun at relationship with fiance Colin Jost

Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson hosted Saturday Night Live for the sixth time over the weekend where she pocked fun at her relationship with fiance — the SNL co-head writer Colin Jost.



Scarlett and Colin began relationship in December 2017 and the lovebirds announced their engagement in May 2019.

The Black Widow actress took to the stage at Studio 8H in New York City, where she was first joined by Aidy Bryant.

During the show, Johansson said being the host she was not facing any pressure even when the show ends up being bad.

She joked: "What are the makers going to do? Fire my fiance. On no, what are we going to for without his paycheck?"

Johansson was super excited to see fiance Jost and Michael Che on the stage when they joined her.

Later, the couple smilingly embraced each other, saying that "SNL stage means so much to me. I have made so many friends here, and I met the love of my life here."