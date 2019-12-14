Throngs of shoppers line up for deals on Free Shopping Day

Free Shopping Day is an annual event when customers make the most of discount offers by retailers.

For the last-minute shoppers who are wondering when is the Freed Shopping Day, it is today, Saturday, December 14.

If you are a procrastinator and still haven’t done your Hanukkah and Christmas Day shopping, today is your day since there are plenty of items up for grabs with retailers offering free shipping on all orders.

On Free Shopping Day, you are entitled to discount without minimum or membership fees.

And if you choose to shop today, you won’t have to spend extra money on expedited shopping.

Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Zappos and many more retailers are offering the best deals.