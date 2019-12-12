Australia vs New Zealand: Aleem Dar becomes Test cricket's most experienced umpire

Pakistan's Aleem Dar on Thursday broke the world record of officiating in most Test matches, surpassing West Indies great Steve Bucknor’s previous record of 128.

Dar achieved the feat by standing in the 1st Test between Australia and New Zealand in Perth — the 129th Test match of his career.

The 51-year-old was a first-class cricketer before taking up a career in umpiring. He started his international career in in 2000 during Pakistan’s home series against Sri Lanka.

Since then he has officiated in 207 ODIs and is only two shy of the world record of 209 matches in that format, currently held by Rudi Koertzen of South Africa.

Dar, though an all-time great umpire, was criticised for his decisions during the Ashes earlier this year. Even on his big day today, his decision to adjudge Australia’s Joe Burns our lbw proved incorrect as DRS later showed that Colin de Grandhomme’s inswinger was on his way to missing Burns’ leg stump.



