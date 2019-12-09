'Wonder Woman 1984': Gal Gadot reunites with Chris Pine





LOS ANGELES: The much-awaited "Wonder Woman 1984" trailer debuted on Saturday, showing Gal Gadot in her role as the iconic character known as Diana Prince.



The highly-anticipated adventure returning for the sequel is on-screen love Chris Pine, who plays as Steve Trevor, an intelligence officer in the military.

In the first trailer audience will have a few glimpses of Chris Pine's Steve Trevor, who returns in this film for mysterious reasons following his death in 2017's first Wonder Woman movie.

The trailer reveals Kristen Wiig's new villain, Cheetah, one of the superhero's longest-standing foes (though in this trailer she's very much in her civvies), as well as Pedro Pascal's Maxwell Lord.

At first, the two are friends, but Kristen will morph into one of her biggest archenemies, Cheetah.

The first film was set during World War 1, and the follow-up is now 66 years in the future.