Candi Meray Dost Meray Yaar leaves audiences rocking as series finale approaches

Candi Meray Dost Meray Yaar heads towards its season finale this weekend, with the last episode of the drama tying up the seven-episode webseries. Focused on the story of four best friends from college – and former bandmates - reuniting after several years as they adjust to their new adult lives, while continuing to feel the memories of the past.



Set to a catchy soundtrack composed by Abbas Ali Khan, the series masterfully weaves together flashbacks of the golden college days of the friendship between Zoya (Syra Shahroz), Zain (Asim Azhar), Mohib (Hamzah Tariq Jamil) and Sherry (Haroon Shahid) and their present day lives as they adapt to adulthood and the trials and tribulations it includes.

As Pakistan’s first musical drama, the show combines clever dialogue and superb acting by the quartet with original music setting a tone that evokes nostalgia, friendship and the golden days of Pakistan’s pop music. Indeed, Candi Meray Dost Meray Yaar provides a welcome break from the traditional mother-in-law versus daughter-in-law drama with which audiences are all too familiar, with a story focused on the all too relatable experiences of growing up and entering adulthood amidst the friendships of one’s youth.

With its fresh and original content, all-star cast, all too relatable emotions and catchy music, Candi Meray Dost Meray Yaar highlights all that dramas, especially those aimed at younger audiences, can be and more.

To this end, the recently released single “Rahoun Main” has taken the internet by storm. You can watch the video below:

The video highlights a road trip by the four friends, accompanied by Shanzey, an old friend of Zain’s, who unwittingly finds herself caught in a love triangle-type situation as the friends are brought back together after the passage of so many years. With the remergence of memories and emotions of days gone by, as the characters come back together now at the onset of adulthood, the series masterfully mixes the legacies of their past friendships with the new stage of their lives in which the characters are now embarking, with wedding bells, new relationships and a host of other changes in Zoya, Zain, Mohib and Sherry’s lives.



You can find out how this story ends by tuning into the series finale this Saturday at 7:30pm on Geo Entertainment, or can watch the series online on the Har Pal Geo Youtube channel immediately following the broadcast. You can also catch up on previous episodes on Har Pal Geo’s Youtube channel.