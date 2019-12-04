Justin Bieber regretful over racist comments made at age of 14

Pop singer Justin Bieber has expressed regret over the racist comments he made at the age of 14.



The Sorry singer, who is now 25 years old, took to Instagram sharing 'Stand Against Racism' post. He writes, "When I was young I was uneducated and found myself saying really hurtful things not knowing the power of my words."

He went on to say, "Racism Is still very prevalent and I want to use my voice to remind we are all human being and all of EQUAL VALUE BEFORE GOD!"

Earlier today, Bieber shared a Christmas tree and captioned it, " I'm determined this holiday season to take ownership of all my shortcomings and work on them for myself and the ones I love! What is your goal?"



Justin Bieber was caught on cameras at the age of just 14 using offensive words.



He had also issued an apology in the past over the racist joke when his video started floating on the social media five years back.