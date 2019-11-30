Liam Hemsworth is doing great after Miley Cyrus split, confirms Elsa Pataky

Hollywood star Elsa Pataky came forth commenting on her brother-in-law, Liam Hemsworth’s life after he split with singer Miley Cyrus.

Miley and Liam’s split fiasco had been the talk of town soon after they announced it. The climax of their nine-month long marriage has also brought Pataky into spotlight with her comments on the ex-couple’s personal life every now and then.

“Look, he's doing great but...I prefer not to talk about this private life. He's the one who has to talk about it," Pataky revealed during a recent interview on a TV show, Sunrise.

"He's getting happier and he has his family. His brother is his best friend, so that's good. He's spent some time with us,” he said.

Last week, the 43-year-old actor had said about Liam during a press conference in Madrid that: “He's a strong boy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much better.”