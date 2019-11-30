London attacks: PM Trudeau says Canada stands with UK

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday expressed grief over a terror-related stabbing incident that left two members of the public in central London dead today.



Two members of the public were killed today when a man wearing a suspected hoax explosive device went on a stabbing rampage before being shot dead on London Bridge, according to the British media.

The Press Association domestic news agency and the BBC both quoted unnamed government sources for the toll, but there was no immediate official confirmation from the Metropolitan Police.

Taking to the micro-blogging website, the Canadian PM said, "Canada stands with the UK after today’s suspected terrorist attack in London, and we’re grateful for the first responders and people who bravely intervened."

"Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold urgent security talks later today, a Downing Street spokesman said. "COBRA will take place at 9:30pm (2130 GMT) today (Friday) chaired by the PM," his office said, referring to its emergencies committee of senior officials.