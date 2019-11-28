close
Thu Nov 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 28, 2019

Sanam Chaudhry ties the knot in an intimate nikkah ceremony

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 28, 2019
Sanam Chaudhry ties the knot in an intimate nikkah ceremony

Actress Sanam Chaudhry has jumped on the bandwagon continuing the wedding season this year as she recently tied the knot in a stunning nikkah ceremony. 

Sanam has gotten married to US-based singer Somee Chohan living in Brooklyn.

It was earlier reported that Sanam has decided to quit the showbiz industry after getting married. 

The Aasmanon Pay Likha‎ star donned a stunning trousseau having hues of white and gold lining her aura.

Check out pictures from the ceremony below

View this post on Instagram

Mrs.Somee Chohan ️

A post shared by sanam chauhdry (@sanamchauhdry) on

View this post on Instagram

Yayyy!!khala got married ️

A post shared by sanam chauhdry (@sanamchauhdry) on

View this post on Instagram

Sisters ️

A post shared by sanam chauhdry (@sanamchauhdry) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by sanam chauhdry (@sanamchauhdry) on

View this post on Instagram

Alhamdulillah️

A post shared by sanam chauhdry (@sanamchauhdry) on

View this post on Instagram

Forever mera @someechohan ️

A post shared by sanam chauhdry (@sanamchauhdry) on

View this post on Instagram

Thankyou mama ️

A post shared by sanam chauhdry (@sanamchauhdry) on


Latest News

More From Entertainment