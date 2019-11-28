Sanam Chaudhry ties the knot in an intimate nikkah ceremony

Actress Sanam Chaudhry has jumped on the bandwagon continuing the wedding season this year as she recently tied the knot in a stunning nikkah ceremony.

Sanam has gotten married to US-based singer Somee Chohan living in Brooklyn.

It was earlier reported that Sanam has decided to quit the showbiz industry after getting married.



The Aasmanon Pay Likha‎ star donned a stunning trousseau having hues of white and gold lining her aura.

Check out pictures from the ceremony below



