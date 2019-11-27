close
Wed Nov 27, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
November 27, 2019

Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan to be appointed as provincial governor: report

Sports

Web Desk
Wed, Nov 27, 2019
Former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan. Photo: Reuters 

Sri Lanka cricket great Muttiah Muralitharan is likely to be appointed as the Governor of the Northern Province by President Gotabaya Rajapakasa, according to a report in The Daily Mirror.

The presidential secretariat sources revealed on Wednesday that the former spinner was personally invited by the president to accept the post.

Besides this, the president has also invited Chairperson of the Nationalist Entrepreneurs Association to take charge as the Governor of the Eastern Province as well as former Minister Tissa Vitharana for the appointment of Governor of the North Central Province.   

