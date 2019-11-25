Be a trend-setter with Infinix S5’s 32MP In-display selfie camera and 6.6” punch hole display

For any product that is available for consumers, market research has always been an integral part and smartphone brand Infinix has always laid high emphasis on carrying out proper research before introducing a new smartphone in the market. The latest offering from Infinix, Infinix S5 serves as an example as the device has everything today’s consumer wants such as impressive cameras, elegant design and a vibrant screen. Smartphone is becoming increasingly important for Gen Z’s online entertainment across the world. According to a research published by a digital marketing organization mediakix Gen Z population is expected to reach 2.56 billion globally by 2020. Among which, 98% own a smartphone and around 50% are connected to the Internet for 10 or 10+ hours per day. And according to GlobalWebIndex data, Gen Z spends 2 hours and 43 minutes per day on average on social media, with YouTube, Facebook and Instagram as the top 3 social media platforms used by Gen Z most frequently internationally.

Based on Infinix’s brand research, smartphone matters even more for Gen Z living in emerging markets, since it is the integral, dominant device for their entertainment and social life. To empower them with enjoyable streaming, social networking and image capturing and sharing experience, the design of smartphone screen and selfie camera has become critical.



The latest addition to the Infinix S series, Infinix S5 has incorporated the latest punch-hole technology, introducing a 32MP In-display selfie camera and a 6.6” Punch Hole Display to users. The 32MP In-Display selfie camera is placed on the top left-hand corner of the device. Embedded with hidden effect design, the device remains pure black while on standby. When you activate the device, the In-Display selfie camera will seek and capture your beauty through clear, vivid and artistic selfies.

The upgrade 32MP In-Display selfie camera has incorporated HDR+ technology, a combination of Face Recognition, Intelligent Scene Recognition and AI HDR. The Infinix S5 processes human face(s) and scenes through intelligent recognition. By balancing brightness and color calibrations on different exposure layers, the HDR+ technology will enable users to capture vivid artistic images, outstanding portraits, without having overexposure to light and sacrificing on the detail of the scene.

The Infinix S5 has also updated the 3D Face Beauty technology. To improve this technology, Infinix has initiated in-depth consumer engagement and research. Based on which, Infinix optimized the face beauty processing through AI, allowing users to capture their natural beauty that better fits their requirements and aesthetics.



The improved 3D Face Beauty technology also provides four exclusive, customized beauty functions – Slim face, Enlarge eyes, Color Tone adjustment and Smooth skin, with precision adjustments on a scale from 0 to 100. Users can choose the functions and levels of adjustments based on their taste and the images they take, to create customized and stunning images for sharing and telling their stories.

In addition, Infinix has also implemented optimization and tuning of the selfie camera. With the device, users will be able to capture 6528*4896 super high-resolution selfies. Thanks to the HDR+ technology, the device also has enhanced light performance. It is a backlit portrait master and will allow users to take stunning images in backlight and low-light environments. What’s more, the automatic face beauty video calling function will always present a better face tone during video calls.

Infinix S5 adopts a 20:9 screen ratio, enabling the 6.6-inch screen to reach a 90.5% screen-to-body ratio, whilst providing users with an excellent handgrip feel. It will allow users to grab the device comfortably with one hand and empower them with an immersive experience when streaming, social networking and taking pictures, etc.

The Infinix S5 is no doubt a perfect choice for the young generations who are passionate about immersive visual experience and selfies. Be a trend-setter among your peers with the Infinix S5 32MP In-display selfie camera and 6.6-inch Punch Hole Display and tell your stories through the artistic selfies!