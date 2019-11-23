Rohail Nazir’s sparkling century helps Pakistan win Emerging Asia Cup 2019

Rohail Nazir’s sparkling century on Saturday helped Pakistan beat hosts Bangladesh by 77 runs in the final of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) detailed.

After being put into bat, openers Omair Bin Yousuf (4 off 15 balls) and Haider (26 off 23 balls) fell early, leaving Pakistan 41 for two in the eighth over.

After the departure of the opening pair, Imran Rafiq and Rohail Nazir got together and formed a 117-run partnership for the third wicket. Imran’s 62 off 88 balls included four fours and two sixes.

Rohail, as per the PCB press release, top-scored with a 111-ball 113, laced with 12 fours and three sixes.

The captain Saud Shakeel contributed a quick-fire 42 off 40 balls to help his side reach 301 for six in 50 overs.

For Bangladesh, Sumon Khan picked three wickets for 75 runs, while Hasan Mahmud grabbed two scalps.

Chasing 302, Bangladesh were never in the hunt and were bundled out for 224 in 43.3 overs.

Afif Hossain, coming to bat at number five, top-scored with a 53-ball 49, hitting four fours and a six. The home team captain Nazmul Hossain’s innings of 46 off 53 balls, and Mahedi Hasan's 42 off 45 balls went in vain.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Hasnain took three wickets for 32 runs in 8.3 overs. Khushdil Shah and Saif Badar chipped in with two wickets apiece for 39 and 27 runs, respectively.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail was named the player of the final for his century.