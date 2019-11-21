How Daraz Gyara Gyara empowered sellers across the country

Daraz Gyara Gyara (11.11) 2019 has proven that Pakistan’s e-commerce landscape carries immense potential for growth and is ready for the next step. The sale which generated tremendous excitement across the country, brought into play Daraz’ entire ecosystem.

Alongside delivery agents and a robust logistics infrastructure that Daraz spent the past year building, marketplace sellers - the leading online marketplace’s primary stakeholders - were the cornerstones of the success of this years sale. They were empowered to connect with millions of customers from across the country and scale their businesses.

In the months leading up to the sale, Daraz made significant efforts to engage the sellers through education and to ensure that they have unprecedented access to technology. Daraz University - a platform through which new and existing sellers are provided free-of-cost trainings - was used to engage the sellers and educate them regarding customer service, packaging and pricing.

A record-breaking 20,000 marketplace sellers participated in the 11.11 2019 sale and witnessed an increase in the number of orders received. They were able to increase the number of orders they receive and scale their online ventures. Sellers in 253 cities – including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Swat, Vehari, Hyderabad and Multan – received orders from a large customer base spread across 595 cities including Quetta, Peshawar, Gujrat, Sheikhupura and Sukkur.

“The Gyara Gyara sale was a great opportunity to optimise sales and improve my online store’s ranking,” Mohsina Zafar, a seller from Lahore, said. “The Gyara Gyara sale helped me gain exposure and increase sales. I am very excited to gain new customers, expand my store, and solidify our brand!” Zafar added.



“Gyara Gyara is a great opportunity as it brings big discounts and attracts millions of users!,” said Muhammad Nadeem, a seller from Karachi.

During the sale, Daraz continued to support the sellers with follow-ups and as a result, sellers were able to ensure the swift fulfilment of their orders. On the first day of sale, Daraz processing centres remained open through the night to accommodate the hundreds of sellers that had lined up outside to drop off packages.

Earlier this year, Daraz introduced the Instant Messaging feature which allows customers to interact with sellers and receive the information they need to make purchasing decisions. By speaking directly with sellers, customers are able to have their queries resolved immediately. During the sale, 3.5 million conversations took place between sellers and customers on the Daraz app about the products on sale.

The 11.11 saw unprecedented participation from sellers and has opened up a new age of shopping in Pakistan.