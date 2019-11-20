The pricing strategy of TECNO: A concise analysis

There is no dearth of smartphones available in the market today. It is not easy for any company to set themselves apart from their competition and genially convince the target market that their offering is distinctive from others.

Almost every smartphone manufacturer these days, is making paramount effort to be the top choice of their users. In a competitive marketplace like that of Pakistan, it is fundamental that a company makes it their top priority to set effective pricing strategies to assure the users choose their products.

The reason why TECNO has been able to achieve a huge chunk of market share is because the smartphone manufacturer has carefully curated their pricing strategy after taking into account the dynamics of Pakistan’s target market.

The factors that TECNO must have taken into account while setting the prices of their smartphones are the purchasing power of majority of their target market. Since the major percentage of their target market constitutes of millennials, it is understandable that they make an informed choice and would always want to have their smartphones featuring advanced technology. The very important thing to consider is that they are usually constrained by budget.

TECNO has effectively capitalized on this and perceived this as an incredible opportunity to come up with a range of mid-range phones that users can choose from. The best thing about their offering is that even though they have set budget friendly price tags, their handsets are capable of giving their users a seamless experience.

The smartphones feature vibrant colours and are comfortable to hold. In terms of performance, the phones won’t disappoint as they are packed with powerful processors. For a better viewing experience, TECNO phones offer mega screens with minimum bezels.

The recent smartphone of TECNO, Camon 12 Air is an excellent example of how a feature rich phone with considerable price becomes the most sought after phone.

Setting the price right, is a fundamental step towards success in the long run. Furthermore, TECNO specializes in keeping their customers happy by regularly bringing exciting offers and activities for their users.

TECNO’s recent collaboration with Daraz to offer exclusive discounts on their smartphones was a great success and demonstrated that if a company keeps their customers first, customers will always choose the company from other options available in the market.

Moreover major concentration of digital millennials is using the social media platform, TikTok. TECNO has rolled out another exciting campaign on this platform to keep its users engaged.



