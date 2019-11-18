Pakistan tests Shaheen-1 missile

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan has successfully conducted training launch of Shaheen-1 missile, military spokesman Major Geneal Asif Ghafoor said on Monday.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a tweet that the SSBM (Surface-to- Surface ballistic Missile ) is capable of delivering all types of warheads upto range of 650 KMs.

Also read: Pakistan successfully carries out night training launch of Ghaznavi missile

"Launch was aimed at testing operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command (ASFC) ensuring Pakistan’s credible minimum deterrence," the ISPR DG wrote.