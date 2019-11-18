close
Mon Nov 18, 2019
Pakistan

November 18, 2019

Pakistan tests Shaheen-1 missile

Pakistan

Mon, Nov 18, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan has successfully conducted training launch of  Shaheen-1  missile, military spokesman Major Geneal Asif Ghafoor said on Monday.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a tweet that the SSBM (Surface-to- Surface ballistic Missile ) is   capable of delivering all types of warheads upto range of 650 KMs. 

"Launch was aimed at testing operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command (ASFC) ensuring Pakistan's credible minimum deterrence," the ISPR DG wrote.


