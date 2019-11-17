Ariana Grande is 'in a lot of pain', having difficulty breathing

American vocal powerhouse Ariana Grande has left her enormous fan base fretting over her health after she came forth saying she is ‘in pain’.

The Thank U Next hit maker during her Sweetener world tour turned to her Instagram and opened up about her health struggles and feeling ‘weak’ and ‘sick’ over the past few days.

“Hi my loves so I’m still very sick. I’ve been sick since the last London show. I don’t know how it’s possible but my throat and head are still in so much pain. I sound okay I’m just in a lot of pain and it’s difficult to breathe during the show,” she said.

“I just really don’t know what’s happening with my body right now and need to figure it out,” she added.

She further went on to unveil multiple videos of herself detailing her health conditions.

“Hi everyone so I have a quick health update, I just finished my show in Charlottesville and I’ve been sick since the last show in London. I’ve been coughing and had this like crazy sinus infection thing that has not gone away for a really long time,” she said.

“I haven’t been able to really get better and tonight during the show tonight my head was really splitting and heavy and my glands really hurt and I’m trying to figure out what’s going on,” she added.