Fazl reached an 'understanding' with govt, says Elahi

ISLAMABAD: Maulana Fazlur Rehman ended the Islamabad dharna after an 'understanding' was reached between the government and him, claimed Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, on Friday.



Elahi was speaking to Saleem Safi on Geo News' programme 'Jirga' where he revealed that Fazl had decided to end his dharna after arriving at an 'understanding' with the government.

In response to a question about the details of the 'understanding', Elahi said that he could not discuss details.

"Whatever we gave to Maulana Fazl is a 'trust' between us and him," he said. "I cannot betray that trust."

He did disclose that Fazl had accepted one demand of the government's negotiating team--to leave the capital without advancing and causing violence.

"We had to solve this problem. This couldn't have gone on," said Elahi. "There is an elected government in place and there were delegates coming in from China and other parts of the world."

The JUI-F chief wrapped up his Azadi March dharna protest in Islamabad a couple of days ago. The JUI-F has claimed that it has moved on to its 'Plan B' of the Azadi March which includes blocking all the main highways across the country.

Contrary to claims by Elahi, Fazl has reiterated that the primary demand of the JUI-F remains the resignation of Prime Minister Imran and the call for fresh elections.

Prime Minister Imran has categorically rejected the demand of the JUI-F chief and reportedly told the government's negotiating team that if the opposition does not give up its demand for his resignation then there was no need for talks.