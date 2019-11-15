PM Imran, COAS discuss security issues in meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday to discuss the security situation of the country.

The prime minister and the army chief exchanged views on the situation in occupied Kashmir, the western border and internal security of Pakistan.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of the armed forces to facilitate social and economic progress.

He praised the efforts of the armed forces for defending the country's borders and for ensuring the stability of the country.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday lauded contributions made by the Frontier Corps in bringing stability in Khyber Paktunkhwa and erstwhile FATA, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the statement, the COAS visited the FC Headquarters where he also laid floral wreath on Shahuada Monument.

While talking to the officers and men of Frontier Corps, the COAS paid rich tribute to the martyrs and their families who have rendered great sacrifices for the country.

"COAS said that it’s because of efforts of the security forces that now socio economic development phase is in motion to carry forward gains of kinetic operations towards enduring peace and stability," the statement quoted him as saying.

Accompanied by Peshawar Corps Commander, the COAS also visited Frontier corps Museum and Fort Gallery which has been opened for public.