Sun Nov 10, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 15, 2019

Army Chief General Bawja lauds role of FC in bringing stability in KP

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 15, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff  (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday  lauded contributions made  by the Frontier Corps in bringing stability in Khyber Paktunkhwa  and erstwhile FATA, said  a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to  the statement,  the COAS visited  the FC Headquarters where he  also laid floral wreath on Shahuada Monument.

While talking to the officers and men of Frontier Corps,  the COAS paid rich tribute to the martyrs and their families who have rendered great sacrifices for  the country.

"COAS said that it’s because of efforts of the security forces that now socio economic development phase is in motion to carry forward gains of kinetic operations towards enduring peace and stability," the statement quoted him as saying.

 Accompanied by  Peshawar Corps Commander, the COAS also visited    Frontier corps Museum and Fort Gallery which has been opened for public. 

