Army Chief General Bawja lauds role of FC in bringing stability in KP

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday lauded contributions made by the Frontier Corps in bringing stability in Khyber Paktunkhwa and erstwhile FATA, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the statement, the COAS visited the FC Headquarters where he also laid floral wreath on Shahuada Monument.

While talking to the officers and men of Frontier Corps, the COAS paid rich tribute to the martyrs and their families who have rendered great sacrifices for the country.

"COAS said that it’s because of efforts of the security forces that now socio economic development phase is in motion to carry forward gains of kinetic operations towards enduring peace and stability," the statement quoted him as saying.

Accompanied by Peshawar Corps Commander, the COAS also visited Frontier corps Museum and Fort Gallery which has been opened for public.