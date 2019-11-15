PCB reschedules Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final due to Sri Lanka Test series

The final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy has been rescheduled and will be played from December 27 to 31 at Karachi’s National Stadium, the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) announced on Friday.

The decision was made after Sri Lanka confirmed to play their World Test Championship matches against Pakistan in Rawalpindi (Dec 11-15) and Karachi (December 19-23).

Previously, the match was scheduled to be held from December 9-13 at the same venue.

Meanwhile, the eighth and ninth round matches between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been shifted to Karachi due to unfavourable weather conditions.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will now host Balochistan at the UBL Sports Complex, while Central Punjab will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the NBP Sports Complex.

Schedule:

Round Eight (Nov 18-21):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Balochistan, UBL Sports Complex, Karachi

Sindh v Central Punjab, National Stadium, Karachi

Northern v Southern Punjab, KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi

Round Nine (Nov 25-28):

Balochistan v Northern, UBL Sports Complex, Karachi

Southern Punjab v Sindh, National Stadium, Karachi

Central Punjab v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, NBP Sports Complex, Karachi

Round Ten (Dec 2-5):

Balochistan v Sindh, National Stadium, Karachi

Southern Punjab v Central Punjab, State Bank Stadium, Karachi

Northern v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, UBL Sports Complex, Karachi

Final (Dec 27-31):

TBD v TBD, National Stadium, Karachi