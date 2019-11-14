Nawaz Sharif given all facilities by govt: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information, Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that compensation is sought by kidnappers, not facilitators.

Awan addressing the media said that the government gave the former ousted premier Nawaz Sharif all sorts of conveniences but the PML-N government has kept him under their custody by shifting them from the hospital to Jati Umrah.

“Politics can continue but Nawaz Sharif’s health is more important,” she told reporters.

On Wednesday, the PTI-led government had announced that it would allow the former premier to fly to the United Kingdom for medical treatment, provided that he submits indemnity bonds worth Rs7 billion and makes a commitment that he would return to Pakistan and face the corruption cases against him.

Read More: Nawaz Sharif on ECL: PML-N moves court

Awan said that the laws of the Exit Control List do not allow for a convict to leave the country, “but as an out-of-the-box solution and on the basis of humanity, Prime Minister Imran Khan has agreed to give him [Sharif] a one-time waiver.”

Sharif, the head of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, is currently at his residence in Lahore. Last month, he was rushed to a hospital after his health worsened. Sharif is suffering from multiple health complications and requires medical tests which are not available in Pakistan.

“Despite political differences, when the prime minister found out that a person’s life is in danger, he advised all spokespersons to not politick on Nawaz Sharif’s health,” Awan added.

Sharif’s brother Shehbaz is expected to hold an important press conference later today regarding the family’s decision.