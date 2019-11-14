Nawaz Sharif on ECL: PML-N to move court

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) will approach the Lahore High Court (LHC) today, seeking removal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the no-fly list.

Sharif, the PML-N’s supremo, has decided that if he does not get any relief from the court, then he will not travel to the United Kingdom for his medical treatment, reveal those privy to developments.

“Nawaz Sharif has informed his family about his decision,” a source told Geo.tv, adding that the petition has also been drafted, which will be submitted in the court later today.

The government on Wednesday agreed to let the former prime minister travel abroad to seek specialized care, for a four-week period, provided he submits an indemnity bonds worth Rs7 billion.

Speaking to the media, Law Minister Farogh Naseem said that keeping in mind Sharif’s adverse critical medical condition, “he will be given four-week long, one-time permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.”

However, the PML-N has rejected the government’s conditional offer to travel abroad.