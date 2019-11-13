Interior ministry issues memo granting Nawaz permission to go abroad

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry issued a memorandum to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday, granting him permission to travel abroad if he furnishes an indemnity bond.

The letter states that the former prime minister will be allowed to travel abroad if he furnishes an indemnity bond as following:-

a. 08 million UK Pounds or equivalent rupees

b. 25 million US Dollars or equivalent rupees

c. 1.5 billion Rupees

The memo states that the indemnity bond can either be submitted by Nawaz or his brother, Shehbaz Sharif.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment for a four-week period against indemnity bonds, Law Minister Farogh Naseem announced Wednesday after a meeting of the federal cabinet’s sub-committee.

The meeting was presided over by Law Minister Farogh Naseem to decide the removal of Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) on basis of his medical condition.

Speaking to reporters here in Islamabad, Naseem said: "Keeping in mind his adverse critical medical condition, Nawaz Sharif will be given four-week long, one-time permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.

"This permission will be subject to Nawaz Sharif or Shehbaz Sharif submitting an indemnity bond to the tune of roughly Rs7-7.5 billion to the satisfaction of additional secretary to the Ministry of Interior," he added.