Quetta-Chaman highway blocked as JUI-F launches 'Plan B' of Azadi March

The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F on Wednesday launched what its leadership has called 'Plan B' of the Azadi March.

JUI-F Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday prepared his followers for the next phase of the Azadi March by telling them to be ready for 'Plan B' set to commence today (Wednesday).

TV channels on Wednesday reported that workers of the JUI-F and the Pasthunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) have closed Quetta Chamman highway for traffic as part of the 'Plan B'.

Hundreds of vehicles were stuck as the protesters closed the road which is used for Pak-Afghan Transit Trade and Nato supplies.

JUI-F's provincial chief Maulana Abdul Wasay said implementation on 'Plan B' has begun.

According to reports, authorities were holding talks with protesters to convince them to end the highway blockade.

Sources disclosed on Tuesday that the JUI-F plans to close all main roads throughout Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It was also learned that all main roads of Islamabad and Rawalpindi would be closed as well by the Azadi Marchers.



Azadi March

Thousands of protesters have converged on the federal capital under the banner of the Azadi March, seeking to send Prime Minister Imran Khan packing.

The ‘Azadi’ March caravan, which set off from Sindh on October 27, advanced through Punjab and arrived in Islamabad on October 31.

Opposition leaders delivered fiery speeches against the PTI government and gave the prime minister two days to resign.

Prime Minister Imran has directed the government's negotiating committee to hold talks with the Azadi March participants but has ruled out any talk of his resignation.

On November 12, JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman finalised his 'Plan B' of the march, which may include blocking all the main roads of the four provinces, the federal capital and Rawalpindi.



