Azadi March: Details of Fazl's 'Plan B' revealed

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, on Tuesday, approved the Azadi March 'Plan B'.

Sources disclosed that the JUI-F plans to close all main roads throughout Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

READ MORE: Fazl falls short of explaining Plan B

It was also learned that all main roads of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will be closed as well by the Azadi Marchers.

In the meeting, the JUI-F chief was briefed about the plan by all four provincial chiefs of the party. Fazl expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements in place for the plan.

AZADI MARCH BACKGROUND

Thousands of protesters have converged on the federal capital under the banner of the Azadi March, seeking to send packing Prime Minister Imran Khan packing.

The ‘Azadi’ March caravan, which set off from Sindh, left Punjab’s city Lahore on Wednesday and culminated its journey Thursday night in Islamabad.

Opposition leaders delivered fiery speeches against the PTI government on Friday, giving the prime minister a 48-hour ultimatum to resign.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman gave Prime Minister Imran two days to step down, failing which the protesters may march on to the PM House, 'force' the prime minister to step down, and 'arrest' him.

The government announced on Saturday that they would approach the courts over Fazlur Rehman's statements, accusing him of "instigating the people" and rallying them for 'mutiny'.