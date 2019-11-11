Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme registration to end on November 15

KARACHI: Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, a project of Pakistan government to provide 5 million houses to the homeless people of the country, is in full swing as the deadline is getting closer.



The low-cost housing scheme was launched on July 15, 2019 and continued for three months till October 15. Seeing the interest of the people, NADRA extended the date for submitting the form for a month.

The last date for registration under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme is now November 15, 2019.

Over 1.6 million people have registered with the authority in different cities of the country to get their own houses under the scheme, said NADRA spokesperson.



It may be noted here that only one member of a family (self, spouse, or dependent children) can apply for the Naya Pakistan Housing Program and aspirants who have already applied for it are not allowed to do so again.



The scheme is targeted towards people from low-income backgrounds, therefore families without a residence of their own will be preferred.