If a nation follows principles of State of Madinah, it will rise: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan paid tribute to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on the occasion of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi, on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister praised Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) calling him the greatest human being of all time.

"Our Prophet (PBUH) was the greatest human being of all time & hence the ideal role model for all of us. Anyone who follows his path will be liberated from the chains that keep us grounded & prevent us from fulfilling our potential," he tweeted.

"Our Prophet PBUH founded the State of Madinah on modern principles of Rule of Law, Human Rights, Compassion, Meritocracy & the Pursuit of Knowledge as a sacred duty. If a state follows these principles it will rise," he tweeted as well.



Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-un-Nabi — the birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) — is being observed across the country and the Muslim ummah with traditional religious zeal today.

The day dawned with a 31-and 21-gun salute in the federal and provincial capitals, respectively, following a night of Mehfil-e-Naat, conferences, and fireworks.

Special prayers were offered in mosques for upholding and flourishing of Islam and religious teachings, unity, solidarity, progress and welfare of the Muslim ummah after Fajr prayers.

Special conferences, events and Mehaafil-e-Milaad have been arranged to pay respect to the last messenger whose life and teachings are beacon of light for the whole mankind.

In connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), an International Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (SAW) Conference will be held in Islamabad later today under the auspices of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony.