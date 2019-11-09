Modi thanks PM Imran for opening Kartarpur Corridor

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his Pakistani counterpart, Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Saturday, for opening the Kartarpur Corridor.



Speaking at an event, Modi said that Prime Minister Imran had understood the emotions of the Indian people.

"I would like to thank the prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, for understanding the sentiments of the people of India," he said.

READ MORE: PM Imran urges Modi to solve Kashmir crisis

Modi said that it had become easier for Sikh pilgrims to go to Guru Nanak's Gurdwara because of the corridor.

"I would like to thank the authorities in Pakistan who helped create this corridor in a short span of time," he said.

During his speech at the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Imran had urged Modi to solve the issue of occupied Kashmir through talks.

"The FWO and other ministries worked completed the project in 10 months' time," said the prime minister. "I never knew my government was so capable."

Prime Minister Imran said that a leader was one who brought people together and didn't divide them.

"When I was elected prime minister, I told Modi our biggest problem was poverty," he said. "I told him that if we open our borders then trade will eliminate poverty."

Pakistan opens Kartarpur Corridor for Indian pilgrims

The Government of Pakistan has fulfilled a long-awaited demand of the Sikh community and Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to inaugurate today the extended Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and the Kartarpur Corridor.

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, situated in Kartarpur, is the second holiest place for the Sikh community. This is 120 km away from Lahore and situated in a small village of Kotheypind at the bank of River Ravi — at a distance of only 4 km from Pakistan-India border.

This village is included in Shakargarh tehsil of Narowal district and the beautiful white Gurdwara looks elegantly placed between the grasslands.

It has been said in the agreement reached between Pakistan and India that daily five thousand Sikh yatris (pilgrims) will be allowed to visit the Gurdwara through the Corridor.