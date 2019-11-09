close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
November 9, 2019

BISE Faisalabad announces matric supplementary exams 2019 result today

Sat, Nov 09, 2019

FAISALABAD: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of (Matric) supplementary examinations 2019 today Saturday, November 09.

Result gazette will be available on The News as soon as the result is announced.

BISE Lahore has also announced the matric supplementary exams result today.

