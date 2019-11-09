BISE Faisalabad announces matric supplementary exams 2019 result today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of (Matric) supplementary examinations 2019 today Saturday, November 09.
Result gazette will be available on The News as soon as the result is announced.
BISE Lahore has also announced the matric supplementary exams result today.
