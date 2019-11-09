BISE Lahore matric supplementary exams 2019 result

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lahore: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced the result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) (Matric) Supplementary Examination 2019 today (Saturday), November 9, 2019.
A total of 27, 188 applied for the examination, of them 26,241 candidates appeared in the exams.
Over 14,451 candidates cleared the exams with pass percentage of 55.07 %
Find Results Below:
Faisalabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) will also announce the results today.
