Sat Nov 09, 2019
November 9, 2019

BISE Lahore matric supplementary exams 2019 result

Sat, Nov 09, 2019

Lahore: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced the result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) (Matric) Supplementary Examination 2019 today (Saturday), November 9, 2019.

A total of 27, 188 applied for the examination, of them 26,241 candidates appeared in the exams.

Over 14,451 candidates cleared the exams with pass percentage of 55.07 %

Find Results Below:

Faisalabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) will also announce the results today.

