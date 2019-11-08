Maulana Tariq Jameel hospitalized

LAHORE: Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel was hospitalized for a heart problem on Thursday.

In January, he had also undergone an angioplasty.

A stent was inserted into his clogged artery to clear the blockage. It holds the artery open and allows blood to flow more freely.

Tariq Jameel is the most popular preacher of Tablighi Jamaat who has travelled extensively to preach Islam.



Maulana Tariq Jamil hails from Tulamba near Mian Channu in Punjab’s Khanewal district.





