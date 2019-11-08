close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
Pakistan

November 8, 2019

Maulana Tariq Jameel hospitalized

Fri, Nov 08, 2019

LAHORE: Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel was hospitalized for a heart problem on Thursday.

Also read: Maulana Tariq Jameel suffers heart attack

In January, he had also undergone an angioplasty.

 A stent was inserted into his clogged artery to clear the blockage. It holds the artery open and allows blood to flow more freely.

Tariq Jameel is the most popular preacher of Tablighi Jamaat who has travelled extensively to preach Islam.

Maulana Tariq Jamil hails from Tulamba near Mian Channu in Punjab’s Khanewal district.


